Lakeshore and Essex providing help to those impacted by recent storms

Lakeshore and Essex will providing some help for those impacted by recent storms.

In Lakeshore, those with downed tree branches can drop them off at one of two sites.

From Wednesday to Friday the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, located at 447 Renaud Line Road, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And the Ontario Wood Fibre, located at 9400 County Road 42, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Small branches and sticks can also be disposed of during regular yard waste collection dates.

Branches must be cut into four-foot lengths and bundled together. Bundles must be less than two feet in diameter and not exceed 45 pounds. Large branches, trunks, and stumps will not be picked up.

For residents impacted by basement flooding, garbage can be disposed of during regular collection dates. All garbage must be bagged or put in appropriate containers.

In Essex in the upcoming weeks, GFL Environmental Inc. will be collecting additional items during regularly scheduled garbage pick-up.

Collection specifications can be found here.