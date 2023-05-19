Lakeshore and IBEW Local 636 reach new collective agreement

A collective agreement has been reached between the Municipality of Lakeshore and with full-time workers in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 636.

Lakeshore council endorsed the agreement on May 2, and the union ratified the agreement on May 15.

The agreement impacts Lakeshore's full-time equipment operators, lead hands, parks operators, water distribution/treatment operators and foremen, Class B rink attendants and lead hands, as well as facility technicians.

Now that an agreement has been reached, it will be in effect until the end of 2025.

This deal comes after several months of discussions that began in late 2022.

Lakeshore Mayor, Tracey Bailey, says this agreement reflects on IBEW's and the Municipality's collective efforts to find a solution to ensure they are both able to provide high-quality parks, facilities, and critical services for residents.

Highlights of the new agreement include wage increases of 3.9 per cent in 2023, 2.5 per cent in 2024, and 2.1 per cent in 2025. As well as an increase in the number of paid personal days, increases to on-call periods, some shift premiums, longer periods for job trial periods, and clarification no working during paid holidays, among others.

Lakeshore also has collective agreements with part-time facility attendants at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, as well as the office and technical employees at the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 702.4.