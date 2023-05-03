Lakeshore and Leamington to temporarily share fire chief

Lakeshore and Leamington will be joining forces to share Lakeshore's fire chief.

During Tuesday's meeting, Lakeshore council voted in favour of temporary fire chief services to be shared between the two municipalities.

This comes after Leamington's fire chief, Andrew Baird, departed from the organization and Leamington required a fire chief to be appointed.

Administration recommended entering into the shared services agreement to support the neighbouring municipality.

Lakeshore's fire chief, Don Williamson, will be chief of both Lakeshore and Leamington for a period of up to a four month term, with the possibility of extending for a maximum of eight months if needed.

Within the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, municipalities with an established fire department are mandated to appoint a fire chief.