Lakeshore and Tecumseh considering shared economic development strategy

Tecumseh and Lakeshore are hoping to join forces when it comes to economic development.

As the two municipalities share a border, an Inter-Municipal Committee was formed in 2019 to look into ways to pool resources and partner on initiatives to benefit both communities.

The Tecumseh-Lakeshore Shared Economic Development Strategy is up for discussion Tuesday night at Lakeshore council and mayor Tom Bain says the document lays out a five year plan for a number cooperative efforts.

He says a partnership makes sense.

"We came together with Tecumseh knowing that we had a lot of similar concerns with regards to our businesses and our industry in the area and decided that, by working together as a team, we could accomplish a lot more."

Bain says there are plenty of opportunities.

"As far as business attraction goes, showing a united front, we could attract more businesses," he continued. "We could also have business expansion by working together and have it more successful for all involved. By this team effort, we're going to look much more appealing."

He says the 153 page report covers a lot of ground.

"I'm very pleased with what I'm seeing in the report. Hopefully a lot of those initiatives will be able to be carried through bringing our local entrepreneurs together and working as a team."

If the strategy is approved, the Inter-Municipal Committee would then draft an operational plan to be brought back to council at a future date.

Lakeshore council meets Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi