Lakeshore Approves By-Laws for Retail Cannabis

Lakeshore has approved new by-laws to regulate retail cannabis storefronts.

Under the by-laws, no retail cannabis stores can be within 100 meters of public facilities and parks and stores must be at least 150 meters from all schools and daycare centres.

Mayor Tom Bain says the town consulted the public before drafting the rules.

"We've had open houses and there was very little objection to it. In fact, very few in number and we do have a resident who's hoping to open up a shop," he says.

Bain tells AM800 News the by-laws are on par with other municipalities.

"I think some of our rules increased the distance a little more and we may be looking at adding few more items that come under that jurisdiction as opposed to just schools or parks," added Bain.

He says the by-laws are similar to those in place for many age-restricted substances.

"Now that it's legalized we look at it similar to a liquor store or a beer store where there are regulations. We want to make sure that those regulations are followed, especially in citing where the retail shops will be located," he says.

Lakeshore joins municipalities throughout Essex County who have already set new rules or have plans in the works.

Bain says one applicant has already expressed interest in opening a retail cannabis shop in town.