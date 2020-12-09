Lakeshore Approves Funding to Study Potential Transit System

Funding has been approved for a study to look at the feasibility of a transit system for Lakeshore.

Council approved $60,000 in funding at its meeting Tuesday night to move forward with the study.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says a study was conducted in 2016 and demand for a bus system has been growing since then.

He says this new study will examine the need for a transit system, potential routes and build on the study conducted four years ago.

"We've got special request from our seniors who want to head into the city and from our youth who want to get to their jobs in the local area," he says.

Bain says they want to partner with Tecumseh and Windsor in developing a system.

"The county originally had a study that would have had transit throughout the entire County of Essex," he says. "It's a fact now, the way to go ahead with it is to do it in bits and pieces, involve a two or three municipalities. Hopefully when we're done, we have a connecting route for the entire county."

According to Bain, the 2016 study indicated a strong demand for a transit system from employers in the Patillo Road area.

"They went as far as, they would change shift times to meet with our bus times, so that a lot of their employees who come from the city to come to work in the Patillo Road industrial area could use the bus to get back and forth," he adds.

A report is expected to be delivered to council in late 2021.