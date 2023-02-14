Lakeshore asked to approve four battery energy storage projects

Lakeshore council is being asked to clear the way for several battery energy storage projects in the municipality.

A report going to Tuesday's meeting recommends four applications for battery energy storage projects be approved by council.

The municipality had received 15 applications but based on a weighted score criteria laid out following public consulations, administration is recommending four of the applications.

The projects recommended for support are Comber BESS, Southwest Ontario Energy Storage Project, Tilbury BESS, and Rochester Townline Energy Storage Project.

The projects are seen as vital to meet the future demand for electricity across the region that's been brought on by population growth and the new $5-billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant in Windsor.

Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey says they looked at how each proposal best matches the municipality.

"We wanted to ensure that everything that we heard during the consulation process was taken seriously, that the proponents that have applications moving forward have done that work that is needed, and are housing these battery energry storage systems in areas in our municipality that match the rural landscape," she says.

Bailey says the criteria looked at several factors and from that four projects surfaced to the top to be recommended for approval.

"Proximity to existing infrastructure, it looked at our urban versus rural settings, it looks at load roads, roads and infrastructure that would be impact and over time, cost the municipality a significant amount of money," she says.

Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey meets with Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Todd Smith. Feb. 13, 2023 (Photo by Municipality of Lakeshore)

Bailey met with Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith Monday and toured several of the proposed locations in northeast Lakeshore, as well as the Hydro One transfer station at Rochester Townline and County Road 46.

"From greenhouses to battery storage facilities, maintaining the integrity of our rural landscape and farmlands has been a key focus of this Council over the first three months of our term," says Bailey. "This visit was an opportunity to convey these concerns to Minister Smith and confirm that Lakeshore is at the table when it comes to delivering energy projects which are critical to the future of Lakeshore and our region."

According to the report from administration, each successful proponent receiving a contract from Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) is expected to enter into a Community Benefits Agreement with the Municipality.

The most likely arrangement to be established with the successful proponents is a sum of money per year, per megawatt, over the life of the project. Depending on the magnitude of the energy contracts granted, this could represent hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in community benefit with a total community benefit in the millions of dollars.

All successful applicants will also be required to enter into a road user and maintenance agreement, ensuring that affected roads are maintained to previous standard.