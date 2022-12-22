Lakeshore asks residents to move vehicles off roads in preparation for snowplows

The Municipality of Lakeshore is putting the call out to community members due to an upcoming winter storm.

The town says keeping the roads safe and clear is their top priority ahead of rain, snow, wind and sub-zero temperatures.

Lakeshore is asking all residents to help with reducing barriers to the snow-clearing operations, and are asking residents to move parked vehicles and other obstacles from local roads.

Parked vehicles can either delay clearing or increase the amount of time to clear a road, particularly on cul-de-sacs and near curb extensions.

Vehicles found to be blocking snow-clearing operations may be towed at the owner's expense.

During and after significant snowfalls, residents should also refrain from shovelling snow onto roads, keep garbage and recycle bins off roads, maintain a safe driving distance from all snowplows and service vehicles, and keep kids from playing on or around snowbanks and mounded snow until snow-clearing operations are complete.

During winter storm events, snow-clearing operations will first take place on priority routes.

Secondary roads, such as those within subdivisions, will be cleared as quickly as possible after priority routes.

Local drivers should plan additional time for commuting and necessary trips, and always drive to current road conditions. High winds may cause reduced visibility and snow drifts in some areas.

Visitors to Lakeshore's facilities and recreation centres should also exercise caution as snow accumulation is expected in area parking lots.