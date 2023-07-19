Lakeshore becomes latest municipality to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

Lakeshore has become the latest municipality to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

During Tuesday's meeting, council voted in favour of declaring IPV an epidemic after a report sent to council from the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor Essex asked the municipality for their support.

This comes just one day after Essex council showcased its support in declaring the epidemic as well.

The letter, which was the same letter addressed to Essex, was addressed to Mayor Tracey Bailey and asked that council support the need for systemic change to protect those at risk.

The motion was approved by council, with councillor Ian Ruston and councillor Larissa Vogler opposing the motion.

In Windsor-Essex in 2022, there were 2,378 intimate partner violence calls made to police, and 2,357 crisis calls made to local women shelters.

86 recommendations were adopted from the City of Ottawa and the City of Guelph after both cities declared IPV a local epidemic.

These recommendations were put into place after the inquest into the deaths of three women in Renfrew County.

The City of Windsor has also declared IPV an epidemic.