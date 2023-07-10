Lakeshore buys former Stoney Point Tavern to add to neighbouring park

The Municipality of Lakeshore has completed the purchase of the former Stoney Point Tavern property, which will eventually be added to the Stoney Point Community Park.

Earlier this year, Lakeshore Council approved the purchase of the property at 7340 Tecumseh Road, a $350,000 purchase which will be funded from Lakeshore's Parkland Dedication Reserve Fund.

The building will be demolished later this year.

In the Spring of 2022, Lakeshore launched phase one of a two-part community visioning exercise for residents and users to help identify potential improvements to the park and its amenities, including the addition of a multi-use community hub facility.

Feedback indicated a need for a public access point off Tecumseh Road, prompting the purchase of the property.

Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey says this is an investment in safety.

"It's a need that's been identified by the community. There's an opportunity for us to really expand on the visioning for that park to allow for proper access off the main street," she says.

A second round of community visioning will kick off later this year with a public open house and online survey in the Fall.

Bailey says community input during the next round of visioning will be so important for the future of the park.

"We're going to make sure we're doing that. The community input is critical to ensuring the project is carried out to reflect the needs and desires of the people who live in the community," she says.

During the second round of community visioning, community members will be asked to review and comment on two draft concept plans which were developed based on feedback from phase one of the visioning process.

Currently access to the park is only available off Comber Sideroad.