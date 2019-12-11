Lakeshore Calling in Ministry to Investigate Humming Noise

Lakeshore is now calling on the Ministry of Environment to investigate a hum being heard in the town.

Since AM800 aired the story last month, councillor Steven Wilder says he's been inundated with calls from residents from as far away as Leamington reporting the noise as well.

He says he's most concerned about any potential health impacts.

"If we can identify the source, that would be great, but the impacts, that's the big concern. The Windsor hum, I'm not saying this is the same, the Lakeshore rumble is what I've termed it, but they studied it and confirmed it exists. They think it comes from Zug Island and that was the end of it. I'm saying, "Well, what about the health impacts? The environmental impacts?"

Wilder says it's important to keep the conversation going.

"Just by bringing it up at the last meeting I had a number of people that contacted me and said, "I hear it too," or "I hear this this time, this area, this day." So I think it gets the discussion going and potentially can help starting to get some further information brought forward and maybe we can further it with having the government look into it as well."

Lakeshore councillor Steven Wilder seen on December 10, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

He says he just wants more information.

"Whether it's the same source or multiple sources, I don't know that there's one noise being heard across the county, but that's the point. Let's study it. Let's find out what's going on here. Let's get some answers."

Wilder adds some residents started hearing the hum as early as 2016, but the intensity seems to have picked up recently.

The infamous Windsor hum has received international news coverage for nearly 10 years.

Many feel it originates from Zug Island, but the source has never been confirmed.