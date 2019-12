The Lakeshore Canadiens continue to build on their first place lead in the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division.

Thanks to a four goal third period, the Canadiens beat the Admirals 6-3 in Amherstburg Saturday night.

Jake Nimmo netted a pair of goals for the Canadiens who are now 24-3 on the season.

Elsewhere, the Essex 73's downed Wallaceburg 5-2 on the road.