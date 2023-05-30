Lakeshore Canadiens mourning former player

"Steven was one of those guys that was very popular with his teammates," says Seguin. "He was a great teammate. Every team would have wanted Steven on it. Positive guy that just worked extremely hard. Big bruising right winger."

Team general manager Mark Seguin coached Tourangeau and says he is shocked by the news, calling it "a sad day."

The 35-year-old detective-constable played for the Canadiens between 2006 and 2008.

Steven Tourangeau was the OPP officer killed in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Woodstock Monday morning .

The Lakeshore Canadiens are mourning the death of a former player.

He says it's a difficult time.

"I ran into Steven many of times after his days and enjoyed talking to him and the great man that he had turned into," says Seguin. "So our condolences and thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Seguin says Tourangeau grew up in the area and says the team's former owner shared the sad news with him.

"Right now there is a lot of social media and texts and everybody sending out the information to know what's going on so that we can do the appropriate thing," says Seguin. "So like I said this is very sad day for the Canadiens organization."

According to EliteProspects.com, Tourangeau also played for the Sun County Panthers.

Provincial police say Tourangeau's unmarked vehicle collided with a school bus.

There were no students on the bus but the driver was also killed.

Tourangeau was an officer with the Perth County OPP detachment.