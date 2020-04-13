Lakeshore Closes Belle River Marina



WINDSOR — Barricades are up at Belle River Marina.

Lakeshore has decided to close the marina, the access road to the marina and West Beach due to high water levels and large groups are gathering there.

"Groups gathering in that area in groups of 10, 11 and ignoring our request regarding COVID-19 and keeping it less than five," says Mayor Tom Bain. ""We have had a problem in the evening with some of our younger people gathering out there socializing."

Recent winds are also causing water from Lake St. Clair to go over breakwalls and eroding areas along the breakwall which is not safe for the public.

Work to repair those areas begins today.

"We have had a number of our roads are covered. Unfortunately when we get that north wind, the water comes over top of the breakwalls and carries inland and we have had areas in Light House Cove especially."

As well, there are several roads in Lighthouse Cove that are flooded including Lakeshore Park, Valentino Drive and Ross Beach.

People are asked to avoid driving in those areas because driving on water covered roads can worsen the flooding conditions for area residents.

Residents can also request to receive up to 100 sandbags per property.