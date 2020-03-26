Lakeshore Closes Playgrounds to Curb Spread of COVID-19

Lakeshore is joining Tecumseh in closing its playgrounds and park facilities to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the town announced picnic tables, pavilions, playground equipment, playing fields, basketball courts and tennis courts are off-limits at all regional and community parks until further notice.

According to the release, residents are still allowed to use park space for exercise and recreation, but should not gather in groups.

Tecumseh declared its park facilities and equipment off limits on Tuesday.