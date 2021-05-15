Lakeshore Closes West Beach Due to Large Gatherings

Lakeshore has closed its beach in Belle River.

According to a release from the municipality, enforcement officers responded to reports of large groups gathering at the beach at 100 Lake Rd. in excess of current COVID-19 restrictions set out by the province.

Officials say the beach will be closed Sunday at 12:01 a.m. and barricades will be put in place to block access.

Enforcement officers will also be monitoring the area, according to the release.

The move comes after officials in Tecumseh had to remove basketball nets at Century Park due to large gatherings on Friday.

A stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remains in place until June 2.