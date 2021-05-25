Lakeshore Considers Municipal Accommodation Tax

Lakeshore will be considering a Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT).

Council will vote on whether a four per cent tax will be added to the bill on hotel, motel, inn, and resort accommodations in Lakeshore Tuesday night.

According to a report going before council, the tax could generate up to $131,000 per year — that's based on revenue projections in regions like Windsor that already have the measure in place.

Half the money would go to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and half will go directly to Lakeshore to finance tourism programs.

"Certainly there are huge benefits to it as that tax money is turned around and really reinvested into tourism and bringing more people in to the area," says Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain.

Bain says Holiday Inn Express and Suites approached council about the tax when it opened its new location in Lakeshore in April.

"It's something that their chain presently charges and they would like to keep all of their hotels the same," he says. "Certainly, with the benefits that it can bring to tourism in the area, council will look at the pros and cons."

He says the town already draws quite a few sports teams for annual tournaments when travel isn't restricted.

The additional capital to show off Lakeshore's amenities will help draw in more events, according to Bain.

"This is a chance for some of that money to maybe be turned around and continue to bring more people into the area, especially when you have areas like our marina and our parks out along Lake St. Clair, which are very popular right now," added Bain.

Lakeshore is still in the middle of compiling a report on short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

Administration is recommending those types of accommodations be added to a future bylaw when the report is complete.

Council gets underway Tuesday at 6 p.m.