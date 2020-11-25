Lakeshore Council Approves 2021 Budget

Lakeshore council has approved its 2021 budget.

Deputy Mayor Tracey Bailey says the budget calls for a 2.71 per cent increase.

She says that works out to about $85 on a home valued at $350,000.

Bailey says it was a challenging budget process.

"Certainly with COVID happening, with the cost to insurance and all of the rising costs that are before us, it was a challenge to go through it," says Bailey. "Unlike senior levels of government, we can't run a deficit so here we are looking to deliver the most balanced budget that we can."

Bailey says the capital works budget is roughly $23-million.

"We had $8-million of deferred projects from 2020 alone that needed to move forward but absolutely we have work that needs to happen at the Denis St. Pierre expansion," says Bailey. "We have a lot of work that has to happen in infrastructure, parks, roads that just been waiting."

Lakeshore released its 2021 draft budget last week.

When the draft budget was unveiled it called for a 2.83 per cent tax hike.