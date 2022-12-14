Lakeshore Council approves heritage property demolition of a former church 

A heritage property in Lakeshore has gotten the clear to tear down the building.

On Tuesday evening, Lakeshore council approved the demolition of the church at 7119 Tecumseh Road.

The former Catholic Church, Church of the Annunciation, was designated on the Heritage Registry in 2007.

The owners of the church have asked council to approve the demolition due to its structural condition and health and safety concerns.

The owners had put forward an application for demolition in April 2020, however that application was denied by council in June 2020 as they said the notice did not provide enough information regarding the reasons for demolition.

In the report, the owners also asked Lakeshore Administration to aid in the removal and relocation of heritage attributes of the building, such as windows, the bell, painted bible verses and more, to a storage location.

Council did not approve that section of the report, and ultimately decided that it was up the owners to remove, relocate, or store items as they choose prior to the demolition, however administration will not aid in the removal, or relocation.

Built in 1906, the former church sits on the main passage way in Stoney Point and was considered the hub of the town for many years.