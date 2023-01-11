Lakeshore council approves information report for 'Rat Abatement Pilot Project'

Lakeshore council has unanimously approved an information report for a Rat Abatement Pilot Project.

The municipality has set aside $10,000 to fund the project, which would aim to help residential property owners with rat eradication.

Due to Lakeshore having a large agricultural component to it, the opportunity and likelihood of rodents being attracted to the area is high, and council members have received many complaints regarding rodents.

Residential property owners may be eligible for one rebate once per calendar year, and Lakeshore would cover 50 per cent of the costs up to a maximum $200.

Property owners would have to file a complaint, a By-Law Enforcement Officer would visit the property and offer suggestions to help get rid of rats, such as getting rid of vegetable gardens, bird feeders and bird baths.

The owner would then follow the suggestions, and a By-Law Enforcement Officer would re-visit the property before approving the property owner for the Rat Abatement Program, in which an exterminator would be contacted to deal with the rat issue.

Deputy Mayor Kirk Walstedt says he struggles with the idea of property owners having to pay 50 per cent of the cost if the rats aren't coming from their own property.

"People are having to pay but they're paying for removal of rats that come from a neighbouring or adjacent property. They're getting rebated 50 per cent as it is under it. I just kind of struggled with it. You know, all the vermin's coming from another property, they're coming onto my property, they're digging under the shed and I'm paying 50 per cent of the cost to get rid of them. It just doesn't seem to be quite as fair."

Councillor Larissa Vogler says the $10,000 funding will only help 50 property owners.

"I think that at the $10,000 mark, which means we can only have 50 residents participate, it feels like a drop in the bucket and hypothetically you're not going to actually going to solve anything. So, someone is going to pay their half of the whatever, and the rats are gone and then yes, the neighbour rats come back and it's only 50 residences and we run out of money."

Vogler says after all the fees, it's going to cost more than the $10,000.

"We're setting aside $10,000 but we know that there's administrative costs, every person who wants to participate has to apply, By-Law Officers have to go out and investigate their properties, then it comes back, then they have to pay an exterminator and then they have to submit their paperwork, then they have to be issued rebates. Ultimately the cost is not $10,000, it's a pretty hefty administrative task."

During this year long pilot program, performance success rates related to complaint numbers and approvals into the program, budget, and staffing compliments will be kept track of and reviewed.

Once the year is up, a report will be brought to council to recommend whether the program needs to be revised or extended.

The Town of Tecumseh launched their Rat Abatement Pilot Project at the beginning of November, where they will also cover a maximum amount of 50 per cent of up to $360.

The City of Windsor also offers a Rat Abatement Service, however the service is free of charge to residents. The city spends approximately $140,000 to bait approximately 1,500 to 1,800 properties annually.