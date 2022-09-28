Lakeshore council approves location of Power Play Gaming Centre site

Lakeshore is another step closer to seeing its first cGaming centre.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Lakeshore council approved relocating the Power Play Gaming Centre from Desro Drive in Tecumseh to 446 Advance Boulevard in Lakeshore.

The building is available after Xanadu Health Club announced that they were closing their doors.

Power Play Gaming Centre operates seven days a week. They provide bingo sessions, POD games, Taptix games, and a bar and lounge area.

Public consultation was held as well as an online survey to give those in the community a chance to express their thoughts, however interest in the survey was relatively low with only 79 surveys submitted.

Councillor Kelsey Santarossa says it's unfortunate Xanadu had to close, but that it's nice to see a company already so willing to operate the building.

"I appreciate everything that has come forward out of this one, I'm glad to see as much as it's so sad to see a business close that we have somebody to readily available to take on a building in the municipality and one that provides us with some additional revenue as well."

Councillor Steven Wilder, who voted against the gaming centre and asked for it to be deferred to next council, says traffic along Patillo Road is already horrible.

"We can upgrade Patillo all we want and everything else, it is not going to change the flow of traffic. There are many ways off Patillo Road corridor and they're going to continue to use these other avenues that quite frankly are not meeting the level of service right now. My bigger concern with this, and it's actually what administration had said at one point, it's a big decision."

Wilder says he didn't feel comfortable making a decision this big, especially when he is not running for re-election.

"The time is to focus money on what we need, not on taking on new things that sound great. Yes it might offset most of the costs of the staffing and yes it might allow Lakeshore to employ these staff elsewhere and service other needs. But quite frankly, I don't see any reason why this can't wait for the new term of council."

Approval will still be needed from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation as well as the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.