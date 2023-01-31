Lakeshore council approves the 2023 Draft Budget, with 3.75 per cent tax rate increase

Lakeshore council has deliberated and approved the draft 2023 Budget for the municipality.

Council deliberated for approximately seven hours on Monday to discuss tax rates, water and wastewater rates, funding for capital projects among many other items.

Final approval of the budget will made in mid-February.

Lakeshore Mayor, Tracey Bailey, says the initial proposed tax rate increase was set at 4.74 per cent, however council was able to reduce that hike by eliminating staff positions, capital projects, and new programs and initiatives.

She says council worked very hard to bring the tax rate percentage down to 3.75 per cent, which will add $5.50 per month, or $66 per year to the municipal portion of property tax bills.

"We received the budget on January 10, so we've had it in our possession for a while. We've had a great opportunity to be able to ask the questions and really take a deep dive into it. And it was proposed up around 4.5 per cent, and we settled at 3.75 per cent, so council did work very, very hard to be able to bring that percentage down."

She says council has put away a large sum of money for other capital projects.

"We also have a large sum of money that's been put away for Patillo Road, and Major Street, and Lilydale Avenue, a lot of reconstruction work that's going to be able to get done. There's $1.5-million again into gravel conversion. We'll be looking at the County Road 22 watermain replacement, and things like that that have been advanced through this budget."

Bailey says she was pleased to see the collaboration between council to approve the budget.

"All-in-all I was very pleased with members of council, I was also pleased that we were able to deliberate for so many hours and complete the budget deliberations. And to have a unanimous council vote in the end for the budget, I think that was really a statement about the connection and the collaboration in the way that this council is, and has been working together."

She says council struggled with every dollar due to inflation.

"I think all-in-all we struggled with every dollar this time. Recognizing the inflationary pressures, and this unique budget and this unique time where we're watching budgets come in higher across all of the county, it certainly did at County Council as well. So, I think it's a challenge overall, but we managed to get it done at 3.75 per cent."

Council also set aside a $500,000 transfer to parks reserve, $10,000 for a Rat Abatement pilot project, and $75,000 for Lakeview Park playground resurfacing.

The average home in Lakeshore will pay an additional $11.92 per month, or $143 per year, for water and wastewater rates.

County and School Board levies will add an additional $4.33 per month, or $52 per year.

Final approval of the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14 starting at 5 p.m.

A full report of the 2023 User Fees By-law's, which sets out the fees and charges for a wide range of municipal services and activities, can be found on the Municipality of Lakeshore's website, or by clicking here.