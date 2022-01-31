Lakeshore council being asked to waive patio fees for 2022 season

Lakeshore council will be discussing outdoor patio fees.

Administration is recommending the fees be waived for the 2022 patio season.

Mayor Tom Bain says council is concerned for small businesses and if they're going to be able to survive as the pandemic continues.

He says unfortunately some establishments have shut their doors.

Bain says waiving the fees has proven to be a success.

"One of the ways that we've seen and our administration has suggested is to waive those fees for the outside patios," he continued. "Our restaurants are certainly suffering and this is a little boost we can give them."

He says fees have been waived in the past.

"They have proven very successful so a small help where we can keep our businesses going especially our restaurants who certainly been hit and hit hard," Bain said.

Bain says the municipality has heard for restaurant owners.

"This is one of the ways where they can start to see a profit and not have to shut down totally."

If approved, the fees will be waived until January 1, 2023.

Lakeshore has waived outdoor patio fees since the 2020 patio season.

According to an administration reports, "the move was intended to allow restaurant and bar operators to expand outdoor business areas to offset limitations on indoor dining under COVID-19 emergency orders."

In 2021, Lakeshore approved nine outdoor patio site plan applications.

The revenue loss for the municipality was just under $11,000.

Council meets virtually on Tuesday at 6 p.m.