Lakeshore council clears the way for beer garden during Sunsplash weekend

Lakeshore council is designating Sunsplash a 'municipally significant' event, clearing the way for a large beer garden during the festival.

WKND Hospitality had requested permission to stage a beer garden throughout the four day event at Lakeview Park in Belle River, meaning a Special Occasion Permit is required.

During Tuesday's meeting, council voted in favour of designating Sunsplash as 'municipally significant' to allow alcohol to be sold during the event.

Matt Komsa with WKND Hospitality Group says they're excited to host this.

"Can't give away too many surprises, but we have some theme nights coming for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So each night will be a little different and we will provide different forms of entertainment in the beer tent," he says.

The beer garden will be allowed to operate on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The area will also be restricted to a maximum of 200 people.

Komsa says Lakeshore is such a great community and they have a supportive customer base at The GOAT, their bar and restaurant on County Road 22 at Renaud Line Rd.

"We're a presenting sponsor of the festival and I think it gives us a little more opportunity to be involved in the community of Lakeshore," he says.

There are three types of special occasions where a permit can be issued: Private Events where it's invited guest only, Public Events that is open to the public, and Industry Promotional Events to promote a manufacturer's product through samples.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) administers the Special Occasion Permit program, which includes the sale and service of alcohol on special occasions.

WKND Hospitality had requested to host a public beer garden in a 4,000 square foot area of the park, however Public Event permits can only be issued for events of 'municipal significance'.

Sunsplash runs from July 13 to July 16.

With files from Rusty Thomson