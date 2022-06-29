Lakeshore Council holds off on approving zoning for housing development and new school

Lakeshore Council has put a pause on approving rezoning for a housing development and a new school.

The zoning application went before Tuesday's council meeting. The focus was on an over 6 hectare (15.49 acres) piece of vacant land at the corner of County Road 22 and Rourke Line Road.

A developer wants to build 39 townhouses and two, six-storey apartment buildings with 60 units in each structure. A portion of the land would also be set aside for a future elementary school and a storm water management pond.

However, residents and council members took issue with the proposal being combined into one rezoning application. Council decided during the meeting to hold off on both proposals and have them separated into two separate applications to be reviewed at later dates.

Councillor Kelsey Santarossa put the motion forward to have the by-laws split into two, opposed to one.

She explained that she's thankful for the pause to rewrite these by-laws in respect to residents in the area.

"We want to see this all come together, and kind of set the tone for what this urban corridor could look like along {County Road} 22 and be respectful for the residents in that area," she says. "So I really appreciate that there's that openness, one to go back to the residents to address those concerns and really set the stage and be a beacon of what good design and development could look like."

Councillor Steven Wilder was in support of pausing the proposals, saying he understands the frustrations from residents for the proposal of a new school and new apartment buildings.

"An open house would've been nice, a public meeting would have been nice, because here we are hearing the concern, the anger quite frankly from the residents that they don't know anything about this and here we're about to approve it," he says, "So, for what's it's worth, I think an open house would have been great for a lot of these reasons, but the concerns are valid."

Wilder adds that when he spoke to residents prior to the meeting, they had little knowledge about what was being built in this space.

"I've spoken to a number of residents that have concerns about this, that said 'I wasn't aware that's a school, that's about the only thing I actually like'. And what I've deduced from all of this is the biggest objection is the density, essentially the lot coverage, the traffic, everything else that's coming with the development, the school is a beneficial thing," he adds.

The issue regarding the new school will be brought before the the next meeting of Council in July.

The timeline for council to speak on the residential housing buildings are unknown at this time. However, open houses will be conducted in the upcoming weeks for more residential feedback on the proposals.