Lakeshore council lifts pay increase freeze


A pause on pay increases for council members in Lakeshore has been lifted. 

During Tuesday's meeting, deputy mayor Kirk Walstedt presented a motion to council asking they approve an increase to council member compensation. 

The motion was unanimously passed by council. 

A 5.56 per cent increase was approved during the 2023 Budget deliberations, however council put a freeze on the increase for administration and council members until the policy was reviewed based on the 24-month consumer price index calculation.

Council recently lifted the freeze for administration. 

Since the increase was approved in the budget, there will be no financial impact on the Municipality. 

