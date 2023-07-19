Lakeshore council lifts pay increase freeze

A pause on pay increases for council members in Lakeshore has been lifted.

During Tuesday's meeting, deputy mayor Kirk Walstedt presented a motion to council asking they approve an increase to council member compensation.

The motion was unanimously passed by council.

A 5.56 per cent increase was approved during the 2023 Budget deliberations, however council put a freeze on the increase for administration and council members until the policy was reviewed based on the 24-month consumer price index calculation.

Council recently lifted the freeze for administration.

Since the increase was approved in the budget, there will be no financial impact on the Municipality.