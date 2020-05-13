Lakeshore Council Officially Approves Name Change

The Town of Lakeshore will now officially be known as the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Council gave final approval to the name change Tuesday night, but not without opposition from councillors Steven Wilder and Len Janisse.

Both called the change a waste of taxpayer money and town resources.

Wilder says, with challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic to worry about, a name change can wait.

"We don't have a surplus of money and we don't have too much to go around and we don't have administration looking for work to do. I don't know why we spent any time on this in the first place and I don't know why we're going to spend any more time on it. Even more importantly, we are in a significantly different situation than what we were when this initial motion was brought forward."

He says the change should not have been a priority.

"Several weeks of staff time spanning the entire organization for this is what we envision. That's quite concerning to me because I don't think I've heard recently that staff has got too little to do. I think that we hear that there's quite a lot to do and here we are with something more to do."

Wilder says he's embarrassed to be spending town funds on something so trivial.

"I've never been in favour of it. I don't understand it. It came forward from a member of council. I don't believe there was a single resident that brought this forward to us and even worse yet, we had this prioritized and put to the top of the list to get this done. We have got a lot more important concerns and issues in this municipality to deal with."

The name change is expected to cost the town $57,000.

Last October, councillor Linda McKinlay brought the issue up after hearing concerns about communities like Belle River and Lighthouse Cove losing their unique identity.