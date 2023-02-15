Lakeshore council supports four battery energy storage system proposals

Lakeshore council has approved support for four battery energy storage system proposals.

Council provided Municipal Support Resolutions to four of the Battery Energy Storage System proposals participating in the Independent Electricity System Operator's Expedited Request for Proposal process.

The proposals included Liberty Power projects near Comber and Tilbury, Energy Group's project near Comber, as well as the Baseload Power project near Comber.

The resolutions come after the creation of ranking criteria for proposed BESS projects in the Municipality.

The ranking criteria include a project's proximity to settlement areas and similar land uses, as well as adjacent road conditions and classifications.

Mayor Tracey Bailey says she looks forward to the next phase of the IESO process, which will give the municipality and Lakeshore residents additional opportunities to understand the projects and weigh in on them.

The projects are seen as vital to meet the future demand for electricity across the region that's been brought on by population growth and the new $5-billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant in Windsor.

