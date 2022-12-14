Lakeshore Council takes a step towards regulating large-scale greenhouse developments

Lakeshore Council will not ban greenhouses but they do want to make it tougher to have them built in the municipality.

Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with a plan to update current bylaws and regulations around the development of large scale greenhouse facilities.

The new rules would take into consideration issues around light and odours, issued faced in in communities like Leamington and Kingsville, which host a number of large scale greenhouse operations.

Four options on how to respond to the development of greenhouses were up for consideration and while most favoured an outright ban, that option was ultimately rejected.

Greenhouse operations are considered by the Ministry Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs as a farm use, so under provincial regulations it would be difficult for the municipality to ban them.

Council in the end selected option two, with a plan to develop new regulations and bylaws ahead of a March 2023 deadline, when an interim control bylaw banning greenhouse development is set to expire.