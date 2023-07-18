Lakeshore council to consider lifting freeze on council pay increase

Lakeshore's deputy mayor is looking to lift a pause on a pay increase for council members.

Kirk Walstedt will be presenting a motion Tuesday night asking council to approve an increase to council member compensation.

He says the 5.56 per cent increase was approved during budget deliberations but council put a hold on the increase for administration and council members until the municipality looked at its policy based on the 24-month consumer price index calculation.

"We did a review of the policy and I believe at the last meeting we gave administration the increase that we put on hold and it's always been our practice to what administration receives council so that's what we did," says Walstedt. "It was factored into our budget so there's no negative impact on the budget other than the established increase at budget time. "We factored it in but council wanted to take a look at the policy. We're just doing our due diligence."

Walstedt says he doesn't expect any backlash.

"I don't see any," he says. "I mean the budget increase is what it was and this was factored in but we put it on hold because we have a pretty new council so we wanted to take a look at the policy."

Walstedt says he gave notice about his motion at the last council meeting.

Earlier this year, Lakeshore approved a 3.75 per cent tax rate increase.