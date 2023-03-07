Lakeshore Council to consider lowering speed limit on County Road 46

Lakeshore Council is being asked to reduce the speed limit around a busy intersection.

When council meets tonight, they will be asked to approve a lower speed limit on County Road 46, for east and west bound traffic at County Road 19 (Manning Road.)

If approved, the speed limit would drop to 60 km/h from 80 km/h.

Ward 5 Lakeshore Councillor Ian Ruston says the intersection already has a 60 km/h speed limit for traffic heading north and south on County Road 19.

"With the gas station there and the amount of traffic that goes through there, I think it's only natural from a safety standpoint, for our residents and for everybody, that we do look at putting that speed limit down within the area around the traffic light," he says.

The Town of Tecumseh has already approved a move to reduce the speed limit in that area as the town borders Lakeshore at the intersection.

Ruston has been working with Tecumseh Councillor Tania Jobin on the effort, which also needs approval from the County of Essex.

"With the traffic coming in and out of the gas station there, it does make it quite dangerous," he says. "Also in that area, we have a lot of agricultural equipment as well trying to get through that area come spring and fall. So I think that will aid them as well with safety in that area," he adds.

There are a number of residential dwellings on County Road 46 within the vicinity of the County Road 19 intersection, as well as commercial businesses

consisting of a gas station, convenience store and Tim Hortons.

Lakeshore Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.