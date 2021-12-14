Lakeshore council to consider purchasing a portable for temporary library

Lakeshore council is being asked to spend over $90,000 for a portable building unit.

The 12' x 40' temporary portable mobile building unit would be used for a library and would be located at Stoney Point Park.

As AM800 news reported in October, council voted to close the Stoney Point branch and shift services to a community outreach model after a recommendation from the Essex County Library board.

But last month, close to a dozen residents spoke out against the closure and asked council to reconsider its decision.

After roughly three hours of debate, a motion was passed to investigate putting a portable in Stoney Point Park as a temporary solution.

Mayor Tom Bain says there are four options on the table including a larger portable but administration is recommending purchasing the smaller unit.

He says he's worried the smaller unit will make it difficult to have many books there.

"One of my main concerns is, is what we're getting going to be large enough to continue on those library operations. Do we need an even larger portable for the time being."

Bain says he would like to site up and running as soon as possible.

"Once you get away from providing that service, people tend to find other avenues, do other things and I think we certainly need to keep in mind that we've got to move quickly on this," he said.

He says the price for the larger unit is high.

"I believe there maybe a some way of getting that number down," Bain continued. "To me, that seems extremely high when you're jumping from that size building that we're looking at to the next size up."

According to the town staff report, a 24' x 60' unit would cost just under $451,000 to buy.

There are also pricing options to rent both units for five and a half years.

Both units include washrooms.