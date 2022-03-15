Lakeshore Council to consider screens for hot windows at Atlas Tube Centre

Lakeshore Municipal Council is being asked to approve adding retractable screens to cover some of the windows at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

A report going to Tuesday's council meeting calls for administration to begin the process of acquiring retractable screens to cover the 22 windows around the indoor pool area of the complex, right next to the outdoor splash pad.

Mayor Tom Bain says Council is aware of that there is a potential danger from the heat radiated off the windows.

"Especially when it's near the splash pad and so many children playing on that splash pad," he says "Administration is bringing us back a report that would put screens on those windows and it will take away that problem of the heat factor."

Earlier this year, administration requested just over $100,000 to replace the large tinted windows on the east wall of the complex, as they become scorching hot in the direct sun, but council was not comfortable spending the money as the building is only seven-years-old.

The request for retractable screens comes with an estimated price tag of $60,000.

Bain says they know the retractable screens are not cheap.

"We have a safety problem there and it's a factor that we have to solve it," he says. "If we're going to go ahead with our splash pad in that area, we've got solve the problem or move the splash pad, which would be much more expensive."

Bain says he believes the retractable screens will be the answer.

"When that sun is out, it's bright. The screen can be put down and we take care of the problem of someone possibly getting burnt. As I say 'safety is our main concern there.' We certainly don't want anyone injured in any manner or to any degree," he adds.

The report from administration also recommends the addition of shaded seating to the area which would increase sun protection at the ATRC Splash Pad for visitors.

Lakeshore Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

With files from Rob Hindi