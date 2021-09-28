Lakeshore council to discuss mandatory vaccination policy for staff

A mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy is on the table Tuesday night in Lakeshore.

Mayor Tom Bain says council is being asked to approve a policy for town staff, with two options up for consideration.

Bain says one option calls for all staff members to be vaccinated without weekly testing, while the second option includes weekly testing.

"They either get the vaccine or similar to the City of Windsor, they're going to be laid off and won't be paid or we do have the second option that we're going to look at, of you would go for testing and we would require approximately two tests per week to make sure you're testing negative," he says.

Bain says administration has and will continue to discuss the policy with its unions.

"Our unions are asking that they be given that second option of being able to show proof of a negative test as opposed to being forced to go get the shots," he says.

Bain says the report is calling for all staff members to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021.

The report also highlights a policy for contractors and visitors as well as provisions for exemptions based on the respective prohibitive grounds listed in the Human Rights Code.

Lakeshore and Essex are the only municipalities in Windsor-Essex that have yet to approve a vaccination policy for its staff.

Lakeshore Council meets at 6 p.m.