Lakeshore Council to Discuss Marina Restaurant Lease

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the operator of the Belle River Marina restaurant is looking to extend her lease.

Lorraine McCann has been running the restaurant since April 2014 but her lease expired at the end of 2019.

"She's very anxious to continue with it, well aware that we do have a problem with the pandemic right now but we're looking at prorating the operation," says Mayor Tom Bain.

He says the proposed agreement being presented to council on Tuesday night will be for May to November.

"We are well aware opening dates are going to be difficult," says Bain. "It may mean takeout and we're more than willing to work with her on this."

According to Bain, the rate will increase one percent compared to the 2019 rate, which will have the operator paying roughly $14,000 to lease the space for six months.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Bain says the opening of the restaurant for the boating season will be delayed and depending on the restrictions, the restaurant may have to do takeout only when the marina opens.