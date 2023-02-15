Lakeshore council updates plan and by-laws for greenhouse developments

The Municipality of Lakeshore is another step closer to seeing greenhouse developments now that the official plan and zoning by-laws have been completed.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council voted unanimously in favour of the proposed changes to the draft Greenhouse Official Plan Amendment, as well as the Zoning By-law Amendments.

The updated by-laws will be provided to council at the February 28 and March 7 meetings for consideration.

Council deliberated and directed administration to include additional measures designed to eliminate the potential negative impacts of greenhouses such as lighting, odour, and stockpiling of waste.

Council also expanded setback distances from settlement areas, updated language to include all commercial greenhouses, and added requirements for community impact analyses.

Ryan McNamara, ward 1 councillor, says he wants them to be called 'Commercial Greenhouses', instead of large scale.

"I would like to change the wording from 'Large Scale Greenhouse Farms' just into 'Commercial Greenhouses'. And then we would also be removing the acreage definition, and the reason behind that is I think any commercial business should have the same set of standards followed no matter what."

Larissa Vogler, ward 6 councillor, says she wants a setback from the Town of Essex and Tilbury settlement boundaries included.

"Could we also work into our language, although they are not our towns Tilbury and Essex, keeping in mind the western portion of the Town of Tilbury and the northern portion of the Town of Essex, where some of the residents on the outlying portions of the town are ours. And so, to impose that same setback around those communities, as well as our communities here."

Kirk Walstedt, deputy mayor of Lakeshore, says prohibiting light escaping from the greenhouses is crucial.

"The night lighting needs to be worded as such that they bring a plan that exhibits that there will be zero lighting escaping from those facilities. We've heard, and I know the technology, I know it's available. A lot don't like to do it because it's costly, but this whole thing is all about money from day one anyway. We just need to be as restrictive as possible with respect to the photometric plan."

Council has also directed that administration bring a report back describing the scope and estimated cost of a study to consider designating a greenhouse "business park."

On December 13, Lakeshore council voted to move forward with a plan to update current by-laws and regulations around the development of large scale greenhouse facilities.

The interim control by-law banning greenhouse developments is set to expire on March 9.

The full list of changes to the plan and the zoning by-law include: