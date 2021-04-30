Lakeshore Councillor Applauds Choice to Resume Beach Testing

A Lakeshore councillor is pleased to see beach testing resume this summer.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit was forced to suspend water testing at area beaches in 2020 due to limited resources caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ward 4 Councillor Jeff Kerr pushed the municipality to take over testing last summer in response to complaints from residents, but it was shot down by council.

"I thought that we may have to go another year without getting it tested and that bothered me a little bit because I think information is key here," he added.

He says everyone is concerned with their health right now, so knowing if a swim in Lake St. Clair will make them sick is important.

"I think that testing the water on a regular basis is the best thing we can do to make sure everybody has the information on e-coli levels," he says. ""People need to know what's in the water and what the quality levels are so they can decide what they want to do."

The health unit announced four public health inspector students have been hired to resume the program on Wednesday.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.