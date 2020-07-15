Lakeshore Councillor Disappointed After Council Rejects Beach Testing Request

The answer is no from Lakeshore council.

Ward 4 councillor John Kerr was asking the municipality to take over this summer's weekly beach testing but his request was shot down Tuesday night by a 5-3 vote.

He says even though the beach in Lakeshore is closed, boats are still in the water and boaters are jumping for a swim.

"We have boaters that are still able to come in from the other side who are still using the beach, they're just jumping in there from where ever they're coming from and yes we have no idea if the e-coli levels are high or not, if it's safe for them to even be there and I think it's important that they know what the levels are," says Kerr.

Kerr believes the testing needs to happen.

"Over the last few years we have shut down the beach for times or more, I think four is the lowest last year, more the year before and more before that because of high e-coli," says Kerr. "So I think it's important that the residents and the users of the beach know the e-coli levels for their own personal safety."

As heard on AM800 news in June, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced it was suspending its beach testing program this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous years, the health unit tested for e-coli levels at the nine area beaches.

Kerr says Lakeshore is asking the health unit to reconsider its June decision.

"What we decided to do as a council is send a letter to the Essex County Health Unit saying how disappointed we are that they're not doing it and we ask for them to reconsider and to takeover the job that is historically theirs and I believe under the Ontario government, is theirs to do," says Kerr.

The City of Windsor has announced it will perform its own testing when Sandpoint Beach reopens.