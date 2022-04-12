Lakeshore councillor wants a plan to return in-person work

A member of Lakeshore Council wants a plan developed to bring council and municipal staff back to the office.

Councillor Linda McKinley will introduce a notice of motion at Tuesday's meeting, directing administration to bring council a report on bringing staff and council back to the municipal office in a responsible and timely manner.

"I'm asking for a report that tells us, right now, how to return," she says. "I'm not saying 'can we return?' I'm saying 'how do we return?' It's time."

Like many organizations, municipal council and staff have been working from home and meeting remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKinley points to a difference when it comes to meeting with delegations.

"It's so difficult for a delegation to come on Zoom, make their point and have any kind of interaction with councillors. I think we will do better work when we're all together again," he says.

McKinley says it's not just about the personal touch of working in-person.

"I think it also brings on a higher level of obligation," she says. "When you're saying something to a person, 'I am going to do this.' They've kind of made eye contact and you're going to do it. The obligation goes up with the personal touch."

McKinley adds that she thinks it will be a process and that remote work will continue in some form, but wants a plan to figure out the process.

Lakeshore Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.