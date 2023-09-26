Lakeshore councillor wants policy on dealing with storm damaged trees

A member of Lakeshore council wants a policy created when it comes to the collection of storm damaged trees.

Ward 4 councillor John Kerr has a Notice of Motion going to Tuesday's council meeting asking that a policy be developedaround the municipality's role in addressing and collecting damaged trees following a storm.

Kerr says there are still branches out across Lakeshore waiting to be picked up following the big storms that moved through the area on Aug. 23 and Aug 24.

"That's why people have it at the road waiting for the pick up because two storms ago, we picked it up," he says. "So it's not in our usual business, our book of business. Can we pick it up one more time because the residents have an expectation and can we bring forward a report that says do we buy a chipper, do we not buy a chipper? How do we handle these one in 100-year storms?"

The stormsin August included heavy rain, wind and confirmation that an EF1 tornado touched down in parts of Lakeshore.

Kerr says he wants to know what to do moving forward because it comes with a cost.

"The last time we picked it up, I don't know the exact number but the term I was told was very expensive," he says. "The taxpayers at the end of the day are the ones who pick this up. We have to know exactly what it is, what we're in for, what the cost is, we have to put it into the budget. What equipment do we need? What people do we need?"

Kerr is concerned that if it's done once in a while, ad hoc, without much of a plan, then it's going to cost more money.

"If we can come up with a plan, then council can decide if this is an expense we wish to bare," says Kerr.

Lakeshore council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday at town hall.

With files from Rob Hindi