A single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore has sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP say it happened just before 2:00pm Sunday on South Middle Road at Rochester Townline.

South Middle Road was closed between Rochester Townline and Lakeshore Road 245 for the OPP's Technical Collision Investigation team, but has since re-opened.

The OPP say updates will be provided as they become available.