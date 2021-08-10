Lakeshore Discussing Voting Method Change for 2022 Municipal Election

Administration in Lakeshore is recommending a voting method change for the 2022 municipal election.

Council is being asked Tuesday evening to switch from mail-in voting to telephone/internet voting.

According to the report being presented to council, Lakeshore has done mail-in voting for the past five elections with voter turnout between 40 to 53 per cent.

Councillor Stephen Wilder says he has some concerns with the potential switch mainly dealing with security issues.

He says he still prefers in-person voting.

"Call me a political science guy that way but there is something about going to the polls on the day of the election," he says. "It works for federal and provincial so I don't see why it couldn't work for municipal."

Wilder says he's concerned if the voting method changes.

"In-person voting eliminates security concerns what so ever and that's a huge reason why I'm concerned about internet/telephone voting," says Wilder. "I believe there are some areas for compromise there and even with vote by mail, it's a concern I have as well. Certainly I think there's opportunity there for some security issues to come up.

He adds prior to the last municipal election, council voted against changing the voting method to telephone/internet.

"Council ultimately directed we continue with the vote by mail method," he says. "I know there were a lot of concerns regarding security and accessibility especially the seniors or certain segments of the population that may not have access to internet or to the resources necessary to do so."

There are two price options for telephone/internet voting.

The first option is just over $101,000 and includes a help centre at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

The second option is for $211,000 and includes help centres in each ward.

LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh did telephone/internet voting for the 2018 municipal election.

The 2022 municipal election takes place on October 24.