Lakeshore draft budget calls for a 4.74% tax hike

A budget increase is being proposed in Lakeshore.

Administration will present the 2023 draft budget Tuesday night to council which calls for a 4.74 per cent tax rate hike.

The document is also recommending increases to water and wastewater rates.

The municipality says if the increases are approved as presented, property owners would see an average monthly increase of close to $13.40 on a home assessed at $275,000.

Mayor Tracey Bailey says the proposed increase is below inflation but also recognizes the increase is likely too high for residents and council to accept.

"Some of the major things here are the extraordinary pressures around inflation that we are seeing impacting every municipality," says Bailey. "The impact as it relates to inflation is costing the municipality around 13 per cent in an increase in both goods and services."

Lakeshore 2023 draft budget (Photo courtesy: Municipality of Lakeshore)

She says Lakeshore is trying to mitigate costs.

"We need to be really mindful too that this is a critical time for Lakeshore," she says. "We have significant increases in costs due to operations and inflation."

Bailey adds the municipality has set up a new budget process.

"This process being set up this way really is an advantage, it allows us from January 10 all the way until the deliberations on January 30 and 31 to really connect with residents and connect with stakeholders ahead of those deliberations at the end of the month," says Bailey.

The draft budget has set aside $25.6-million for capital projects.

Some projects include the reconstruction or rehabilitation of Patillo Road, Major Street and Lilydale Avenue.

There is also money set aside for a Wastewater Master Plan, a rat abatement pilot project and a ward boundary review.