Lakeshore Driver Charged

A Lakeshore man is in some hot water.

Provincial police charged the 43-year-old early Saturday morning after he was pulled over for speeding on County Rd 22.

Police say he was was traveling more than 90km over the posted 80km speed limit.

According to police, the officer determined the driver was impaired and placed him under arrest.

The driver has been charged with impaired driving by alcohol or drug, operation while impaired and stunt driving.

His licence has been suspended and his vehicle has also been impounded.