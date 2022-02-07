Lakeshore Fire Department calling for volunteers

The Lakeshore Fire Department is putting out a call for volunteer firefighters.

Applications for volunteer firefighters at all five Lakeshore Fire stations are now being accepted.

The fire service currently has around 75 volunteer firefighters but hopes to add around 20 more.

Jason Suchiu, Deputy Chief of Lakeshore Fire Department, says they usually average around 90 firefighters between the five stations.

"Our service is quite a seasoned service and as time goes on, people retire out after serving a significant number of years," he says. "So we're in a situation now, every couple of years we do a recruit and that time has come, we have vacancies to fill those roles at this time."

Suchiu says it's a great thing to do.

"Firefighting is not necessarily for everybody but if they have a passion to help people, like being part of a team, serving in the community, it's a great way to get involved. It's a great way to be an active member in the areas where they live," he says.

Resumes and cover letters will be accepted until Feb. 14 at 12 p.m., with interviews and testing to follow for successful candidates.

Suchiu says there are certain skills they are looking for.

"People who have a little bit of knowledge with first aid, CPR, defibrillator training. A high school diploma or equivalent. Some mechanical aptitude and some transportation to get to the stations for emergencies," he adds.

A map of fire station response areas, a summary of the expectations for firefighters, as well as a list of considerations before applying can be found at Lakeshore.ca/FireRecruits.

Applications and screening questions can be completed using Lakeshore’s online recruitment platform.

A map detailing the location of the fire station's in Lakeshore. (Photo courtesy of the Municipality of Lakeshore)