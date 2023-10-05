The Municipality of Lakeshore will be hosting open houses next week for the community to learn more about fire safety.

The Lakeshore Fire Department is inviting residents to attend the Fire Prevention Week open houses at all five local fire stations on October 11.

These open houses will give attendees the chance to learn fire prevention, meet local firefighters, and check out fire trucks and equipment.

This year's Fire Prevention Week theme, which runs from October 8-14, is "Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention," and it will highlight cooking safety tips, the importance of special meeting spots, and teaching kids who to call when an emergency happens.

During the week, firefighters will also visit all ten Lakeshore grade schools to teach students in kindergarten to Grade 3 about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

Andre Marentette, Assistant Deputy Fire Chief for the Municipality of Lakeshore, says it's a great way for everyone to learn fire safety.

"Our firefighters are on hand at all the station from 6 [p.m.] to 8 o'clock [p.m.] to answer any questions anybody might have, to introduce adults and children of all ages, it's very family-friendly, to all the different things that firefighters do, and the tools that they use to do their jobs every day."

He says this year's theme is very important as many house fires start from unattended cooking.

"We find that it's very important for people to know, including children who are just starting to learn how to cook, what to do in the event of a fire, knowing what to do when the smoke alarms activate, knowing about their special meeting places outside so that firefighters know that everybody has exited properly, and know that they need to call 9-1-1."

Lakeshore Fire Department hosting open houses for Fire Prevention Week. October 4, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Municipality of Lakeshore)

Marentette says it's important for children to learn about fire safety, even from a young age.

"For them to understand that firefighters are there to help, to not be scared of firefighters, especially if we have to come to their houses or residences in the event of an emergency, they need to be able to trust us. They need to be able to call out to us if they need help. And we're there to build those bridges with them and make sure that they understand that we're there to help them."

The open houses will take place on Wednesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at all five stations including:

Station 1 - 1031 County Road 22, Emeryville

Station 2 - 1465 Lakeshore Road 203, Maidstone

Station 3/Headquarters - 592 St. Charles Street, Belle River

Station 4- 2095 County Road 31, Ruscom

and Station 5- 6400 Main Street, Comber

Moore information about Lakeshore's Fire Prevention Week activities can be found by clicking here.