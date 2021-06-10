Lakeshore Getting More Festive this Holiday Season

Lakeshore council has approved moving forward with spending $63,000 on new Christmas lights.

The lights will be installed on main streets in Woodslee, St. Joachim, Stoney Point, Comber and Lighthouse Cove.

Mayor Tom Bain says the five communities were picked following requests from businesses.

Bain says lights in the Town of Belle River have seen success and council has opted to do the same in other communities.

Some members of council questioned why other areas weren't included and administration agreed to bring back a report on bringing lights to other communities in the 2022 budget.

The town plans to install the new holiday lights after Remembrance Day on November 11.