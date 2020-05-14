Lakeshore Golf Course Ready to Open for the Season

At least one Windsor-Essex golf course is ready to open for the season the moment COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is due to provide more details today about the next phase of reopening the province's economy.

Reports indicate golf courses, marinas and playgrounds will be allowed to open this weekend.

Rochester Place Golf Club and Resort at 981 County Rd. 2 in Belle River, is ready to go.

The Landscape Effects Group owns the golf course and vice-president, Tal Czudner, says safety measures have been put in place to protect the golfers, such as staggering tee times and one person per golf cart.

"We are COVID ready, but at this point we're just waiting on Premier Ford to push the button," he says.

Czudner says his course has been in contact with other golf courses in Windsor-Essex and they all have similar safety measures in place.

"There's lots of measures that are being taken to not allow the ball to roll into the cup. So you're either doing three-foot gimmies or you're putting a sponge or something to not allow the ball to roll right in," he adds.

Czudner says his course has been hearing from golfers daily.

"They love the camaraderie of the sport, they love the competition," he says. "They want to get out there and play, and candidly a lot of people have been in their homes for a long time and they want to swing their clubs and see their buddies."

Czudner believes clubhouses will be similar to restaurants and only offer takeout.

He says if a golfer wants a beer and a hot dog while on the course, they'll probably have to call it in and pay by credit card or debit.