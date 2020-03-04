Lakeshore Grabs 3-1 Series Lead

The Lakeshore Canadiens have moved to within a win of advancing to the PJHL's Stobbs Division final, after beating the 73's 4-1 Tuesday night in Essex.

Lakeshore now has a commanding (3-1) series lead over the 73's, with game five of the series set for Friday night at the Atlas Tube Centre.

Ameen Fadel paced the Canadiens with a pair of powerplay goals, one in the first and the other in the third period.

Kier Cumming and Matt Smith added second period powerplay goals for Lakeside, while Romano Liburdi made 26 saves for the win.

Jack Sanko broke Liburdi's shutout bid with a third period powerplay goal for Essex.

The series winner will play the well rested Mooretown Flags in the Division final.



