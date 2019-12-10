Lakeshore Green Lights Retail Cannabis

Lakeshore has changed its stance on retail cannabis.

After opting out last December, council has reversed that decision voting to allow pot shops within the town.

Lakeshore hosted an open house and online survey with the majority of residents stating they were in favour of legal marijuana sales.

Councillor Steven Wilder says this decision should have been made a year ago.

"We should have never opted out. We turned our back on money the government was giving us. They created a fund to help the municipalities offset the costs of implementing it. It seems like we could have received upwards of $70,000 in support and now we've been told, literally, we've missed the boat and there's no funding to be had now to help with those implementation costs."

He says this will get Lakeshore in line if any new funding becomes available.

"I think it definitely gets us in the queue. That's the point of opting in. We are now in the queue. We now say we are open for business. We're not standing in the way of business anymore over these fears that it's going to do this or that. It finally opens the door and gets us down the pathway that we should have been heading."

Lakeshore Council meets on December 10, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Wilder says this is something residents have been asking for.

"The open house, to me, more or less said that the community supports this. Our responses online through PlaceSpeak, a new medium we just started using, we got 142 responses out of it. The public had ample opportunity to comment upon it. Lakeshore is opting in, finally."

While Lakeshore has opted in, that doesn't mean the town is eligible for a retail store just yet.

The only local municipality to receive a license has been the City of Windsor which still doesn't have a legal pot shop.